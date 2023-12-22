Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $147.57 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.49. The firm has a market cap of $103.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.