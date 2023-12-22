Veery Capital LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Veery Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 0.5% of Veery Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.3% in the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.8% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,539,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,550,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.4% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 33,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,152,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $407.77 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $259.73 and a 1-year high of $410.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $378.81 and its 200-day moving average is $372.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.8083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

