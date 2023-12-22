Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEEV. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VEEV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.14.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $187.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $225.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.35.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total value of $998,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,930.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,030 shares of company stock worth $9,600,705. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

