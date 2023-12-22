Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CFO Sells $48,192.30 in Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 1,755 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $48,192.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,434.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Verint Systems Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $27.57 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $40.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average is $28.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 689.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.90 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Verint Systems’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verint Systems

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 241.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 60.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

VRNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Verint Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet downgraded Verint Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer cut Verint Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

Further Reading

