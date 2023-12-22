Vibra Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:PETRY) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Vibra Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:PETRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1234 per share on Thursday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th.
Vibra Energia Price Performance
Vibra Energia stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. Vibra Energia has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.54.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vibra Energia in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Vibra Energia Company Profile
Vibra Energia SA manufactures, processes, distributes, trades, transports, imports, and exports oil-based products, lubricants, and other fuels. The company markets crude oil-based fuels, vehicular natural gas, biofuels, and convenience products through dealers; and supplies liquid fuels, lube oils, Arla 32, and related services.
