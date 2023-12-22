VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 114,224 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the previous session’s volume of 56,062 shares.The stock last traded at $49.40 and had previously closed at $49.35.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.94.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.346 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USTB. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

