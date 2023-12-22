VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 114,224 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the previous session’s volume of 56,062 shares.The stock last traded at $49.40 and had previously closed at $49.35.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.94.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.346 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.