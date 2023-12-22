Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.75. 29,557 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 27,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.66.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

