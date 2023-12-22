Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.75. 29,557 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 27,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.
Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.66.
Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- What is the ‘Magnificent Seven’ and how to gain exposure?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Get ready to ring in the New Year with these upgrades
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Nike’s miss could be our opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.