Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,134 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Walmart by 93,272.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after buying an additional 820,124,410 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1,164,937.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 179.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,578,677 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $254,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $154.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.58. The company has a market cap of $416.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 342,956 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $53,168,468.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,593,461 shares in the company, valued at $35,748,904,258.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total value of $67,500,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,007,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,635,391,040.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 342,956 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $53,168,468.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,593,461 shares in the company, valued at $35,748,904,258.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,493,089 shares of company stock valued at $544,456,070. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

