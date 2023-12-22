WAX Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0715 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, WAX has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a market capitalization of $242.15 million and approximately $13.44 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WAX

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,101,118,687 coins and its circulating supply is 3,388,692,491 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,100,935,677.4784255 with 3,388,509,485.516159 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.07166624 USD and is up 2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $11,988,775.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

