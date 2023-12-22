Weaver Consulting Group Makes New $203,000 Investment in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,171,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,160,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,705,000 after buying an additional 3,327,805 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 454.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,736,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,097,000 after buying an additional 1,423,174 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,554,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,833,000 after buying an additional 1,013,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $23,778,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $48.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.94.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

