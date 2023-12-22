Weaver Consulting Group Sells 1,146 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Weaver Consulting Group trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 0.9% of Weaver Consulting Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,777.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,221 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 37,248.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,240,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 98,060.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 903,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,485,000 after purchasing an additional 902,153 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $170,936,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,227,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,364,000 after purchasing an additional 457,343 shares during the last quarter.

MTUM stock opened at $156.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.54. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

