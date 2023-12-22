Weaver Consulting Group Sells 1,670 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL)

Weaver Consulting Group reduced its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group owned about 0.50% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 49.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 575,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,358,000 after purchasing an additional 191,291 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 42.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $700,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,343 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $27.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average is $25.94. The firm has a market cap of $54.38 million, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $27.63.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (DVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Low Vol index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, low-volatility stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by the inverse of their volatility.

