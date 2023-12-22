Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 120,385,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,500,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,877 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,071,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,940,412,000 after purchasing an additional 324,823 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,987,000 after purchasing an additional 25,268,032 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,049,693,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.
Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.3 %
Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $49.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.69. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.24%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
