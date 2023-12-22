Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Stock Position Increased by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 157,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Western Asset Total Return ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Western Asset Total Return ETF worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Western Asset Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $855,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 85.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 1,782.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 21,030 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WBND opened at $20.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.90. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $21.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.0545 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

