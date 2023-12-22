Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Hits New 12-Month High at $142.80

Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $142.80 and last traded at $142.76, with a volume of 28382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.51.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WLK. UBS Group lifted their target price on Westlake from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Westlake in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Westlake from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Westlake from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.28. Westlake had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

In other Westlake news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,215 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.50, for a total transaction of $550,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,397. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,224,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $489,974,000 after buying an additional 629,978 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Westlake by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,029,000 after purchasing an additional 524,828 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Westlake by 959.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 501,774 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Westlake by 420.1% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 610,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,851,000 after purchasing an additional 493,432 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Westlake in the 4th quarter worth $31,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

