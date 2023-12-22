WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.57.

WestRock Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE WRK opened at $41.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.12. WestRock has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $43.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.42.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is -18.76%.

Institutional Trading of WestRock

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock during the first quarter worth about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1,815.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

