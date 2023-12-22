WFA Asset Management Corp Acquires 391 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises 1.4% of WFA Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 267.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

MMM opened at $105.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.61 and a 200 day moving average of $99.23. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $129.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.10.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

