WFA Asset Management Corp Has $6.12 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for 3.7% of WFA Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. WFA Asset Management Corp owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montis Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VFH opened at $92.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $73.25 and a 52-week high of $92.45.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

