WFA Asset Management Corp Raises Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

WFA Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for approximately 1.0% of WFA Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3.8% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.62.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock opened at $50.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $97.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $53.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

