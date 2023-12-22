Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Buys 157,734 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 851,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,734 shares during the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery makes up 2.1% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $9,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,652,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,531,000 after acquiring an additional 258,437 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after acquiring an additional 28,053,216 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 23,450,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,666 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,222,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WBD opened at $11.49 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The stock has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

