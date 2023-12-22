Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Has $23.14 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 207,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,329 shares during the period. Allstate accounts for approximately 5.2% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $23,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Allstate by 2,073.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $135.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.62. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $144.99.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.89%.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ALL shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.93.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

