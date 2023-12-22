Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,271 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Valero Energy makes up about 7.1% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Valero Energy worth $31,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Valero Energy by 96.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,740,000 after buying an additional 4,604,158 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $534,892,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $221,809,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $108,341,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 457.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,667,000 after buying an additional 1,115,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $132.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Recommended Stories

