Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Takes $18.12 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 309,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,121,000. PayPal accounts for about 4.1% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 90,307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,985,785,000 after purchasing an additional 254,263,405 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,214,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,863,681,000 after purchasing an additional 962,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,846,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,059,368,000 after purchasing an additional 423,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,122,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,405,567,000 after purchasing an additional 175,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PayPal by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,321,849,000 after buying an additional 1,995,271 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on PayPal from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.16.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $62.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.82.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

