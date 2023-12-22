Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Roth Mkm

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Roth Mkm from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

WGO has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WGO

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $72.33 on Monday. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $51.74 and a 52 week high of $75.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.66.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 11,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $701,363.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,438.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Winnebago Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $806,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.