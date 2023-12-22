WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 234,664 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 462,988 shares.The stock last traded at $39.83 and had previously closed at $40.89.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day moving average is $36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 231.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

About WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

