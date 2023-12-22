WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Hits New 12-Month High at $57.85

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.85 and last traded at $57.81, with a volume of 3871 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.63.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.17. The firm has a market cap of $799.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EZM. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,007,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,119,000 after purchasing an additional 262,029 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 434,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,047,000 after purchasing an additional 13,394 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 387,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,650,000 after purchasing an additional 30,055 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,559,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

