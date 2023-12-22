Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

WWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Woodward from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $136.11.

WWD opened at $134.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.60. Woodward has a 1 year low of $88.30 and a 1 year high of $140.73.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $777.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.40 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,802,276.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,802,276.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Woodward by 653.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Woodward by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after acquiring an additional 768,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Woodward by 41.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,595,000 after acquiring an additional 621,559 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in Woodward in the second quarter worth $35,999,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Woodward in the fourth quarter worth $23,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

