Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Stock Holdings Reduced by Ativo Capital Management LLC

Ativo Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,885 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,928,000 after purchasing an additional 258,786 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,913,000 after buying an additional 85,008 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 168,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 67,537 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 224,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 42,138 shares in the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woori Financial Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Woori Financial Group stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.46 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group ( NYSE:WF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 8.66%. Equities analysts expect that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

