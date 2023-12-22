Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Worthington Industries Price Performance

WOR stock opened at $58.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.88. Worthington Industries has a 52-week low of $29.69 and a 52-week high of $59.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.70.

Worthington Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worthington Industries

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Lindenwold Advisors INC acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

WOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Worthington Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Worthington Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, laser welded solutions, electrical steel laminations and manufactured consumer, building and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

