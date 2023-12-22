Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.15 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

Worthington Industries Trading Up 1.6 %

WOR opened at $58.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Worthington Industries has a fifty-two week low of $29.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Worthington Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 21.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Worthington Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Lindenwold Advisors INC acquired a new position in Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Worthington Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WOR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, laser welded solutions, electrical steel laminations and manufactured consumer, building and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

