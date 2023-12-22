X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.16

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.16 and last traded at $44.14, with a volume of 43352 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.05.

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.99. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 1,771.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $829,000.

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, screened for environmental, social, and governance characteristics. USSG was launched on Mar 7, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

