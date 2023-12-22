Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Stock Price Down 6%

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.24. 3,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 23,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Ximen Mining Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24.

About Ximen Mining

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine, Kenville Gold Mine, and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.

