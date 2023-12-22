Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Trading 6% Higher

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.56 and last traded at $32.49. 236,871 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 613,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.65.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Xometry from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

Xometry Trading Up 6.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.85.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08. Xometry had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $118.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.84 million. Research analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $161,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,755.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 24,116 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $422,753.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 47,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,843.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $161,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,124 shares of company stock worth $600,777. Company insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XMTR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xometry in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Xometry by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Xometry by 81.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 209.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

