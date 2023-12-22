XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,451 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XPO. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 11.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after buying an additional 34,158 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the first quarter valued at $147,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 66.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 14.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J Wes Frye bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $119,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,130. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XPO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on XPO from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on XPO from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on XPO from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Benchmark upped their target price on XPO from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on XPO from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.48.

XPO Stock Performance

NYSE:XPO traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.68. 24,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,597. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. XPO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $90.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.11.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 33.40% and a net margin of 0.48%. XPO’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Stories

