Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Shares Acquired by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after buying an additional 16,050 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 72.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after buying an additional 145,821 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,077,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DBEF opened at $36.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.34. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.16 and a 52-week high of $37.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.71.

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

