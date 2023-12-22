yearn.finance (YFI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $281.49 Million

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. yearn.finance has a total market cap of $281.49 million and $52.05 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yearn.finance token can now be bought for $8,469.67 or 0.19416190 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, yearn.finance has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About yearn.finance

yearn.finance’s launch date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,235 tokens. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

