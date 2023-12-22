Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments cut its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 57,329 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YUM. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,386. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total value of $476,944.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,335,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,157 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.19.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $129.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $143.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.79 and its 200-day moving average is $129.22.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 46.01%.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

