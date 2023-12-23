1,529 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Acquired by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Progressive by 97,906.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,255,530,000 after buying an additional 371,725,263 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,918,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,813,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,643 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Progressive by 1.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,774,286,000 after purchasing an additional 254,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Progressive by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,956,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,303,427,000 after purchasing an additional 560,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,131,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,736,980,000 after buying an additional 87,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,894. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.90. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $165.57. The firm has a market cap of $92.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 18.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,772 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,379. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PGR. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PGR

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

