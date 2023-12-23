18,000 Shares in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Acquired by Powell Investment Advisors LLC

Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 629.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,133,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,298,000 after buying an additional 7,017,772 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 1,661.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,217,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,644,000 after buying an additional 4,921,431 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth $16,424,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,535,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,192,000 after buying an additional 2,343,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 180.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,208,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,585,000 after buying an additional 1,421,781 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

Eos Energy Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EOSE opened at $1.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $5.67. The company has a market cap of $184.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.34.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

(Free Report)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.