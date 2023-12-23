18,000 Shares in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Acquired by Powell Investment Advisors LLC

Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 629.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,133,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,298,000 after buying an additional 7,017,772 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 1,661.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,217,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,644,000 after buying an additional 4,921,431 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth $16,424,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,535,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,192,000 after buying an additional 2,343,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 180.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,208,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,585,000 after buying an additional 1,421,781 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.
Eos Energy Enterprises Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EOSE opened at $1.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $5.67. The company has a market cap of $184.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.34.
Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Eos Energy Enterprises
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eos Energy Enterprises
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- How to Invest in Esports
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.