19,461 Shares in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 39.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 478,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,895,000 after purchasing an additional 44,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 63,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $5,407,576.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,289,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $5,407,576.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,289,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,544 shares of company stock valued at $13,901,625 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $79.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.74 and a 200-day moving average of $73.33.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 25.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HIG. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

