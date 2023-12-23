2,302 Shares in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Purchased by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,302 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in CRH during the first quarter worth $1,109,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,506,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 1,382.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 172,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after acquiring an additional 160,488 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CRH by 33.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CRH during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

CRH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,432,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,030. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $68.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CRH in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on CRH in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

