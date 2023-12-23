3,472 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Acquired by Powell Investment Advisors LLC

Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,059,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,112,515,000 after buying an additional 578,699 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 54,069,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,132,802,000 after acquiring an additional 486,544 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,540,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,383,000 after acquiring an additional 418,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in MetLife by 6.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,466,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,585,000 after buying an additional 436,260 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MET opened at $65.86 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $73.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MetLife

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.