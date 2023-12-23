5,489 Shares in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM) Purchased by ONE Advisory Partners LLC

ONE Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 633.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,954,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 500.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 38,572 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,178,000.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ITM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.97. 263,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.30.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.0882 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

