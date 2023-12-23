6,039 Shares in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Bought by Powell Investment Advisors LLC

Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,039 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter worth $237,386,000. Charles Lim Capital Ltd boosted its stake in SEA by 150.0% during the second quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 5,000,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $290,200,000 after buying an additional 2,999,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in SEA by 92.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,418,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $409,473,000 after buying an additional 1,638,408 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in SEA by 128.0% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $131,784,000 after buying an additional 1,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 713.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,574,700 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $91,396,000 after buying an additional 1,381,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.29.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $38.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.56. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $34.87 and a 12-month high of $88.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.09.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

