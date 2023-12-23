6,177 Shares in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Bought by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTF. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 195.5% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 23,226 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $263,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 171.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter.

PTF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,422. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $36.76 and a 52 week high of $52.27. The stock has a market cap of $352.44 million, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.53.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

