AAR (NYSE:AIR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AAR had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $545.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AAR Trading Down 10.3 %

Shares of AAR stock opened at $63.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.05. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.65. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $42.20 and a fifty-two week high of $73.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AAR from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

In other AAR news, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total value of $512,096.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,392.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sean M. Gillen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $906,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,633.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total transaction of $512,096.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,392.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,332 shares of company stock worth $4,621,798. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in AAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in AAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in AAR by 726.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in AAR by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

