AAR (NYSE:AIR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AAR had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $545.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. AAR’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAR Stock Down 10.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $63.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.65. AAR has a 1 year low of $42.20 and a 1 year high of $73.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.05.

In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $600,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,766 shares in the company, valued at $19,322,048.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $600,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,322,048.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sean M. Gillen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $906,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,633.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,621,798. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in AAR by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AAR by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,813,000 after acquiring an additional 100,319 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 5.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of AAR by 25.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AIR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AAR from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on AAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

