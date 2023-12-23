Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Increased by Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,658 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $96,257,000 after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 636.2% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ABT stock opened at $109.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.19 and a 200-day moving average of $102.68. The stock has a market cap of $189.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 74.83%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.