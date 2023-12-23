ABCMETA Self Reported Market Cap Tops $762,779.88 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $762,779.88 and approximately $142.42 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005077 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00017131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,736.98 or 1.00014350 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00012210 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00010492 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003595 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

META is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000765 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $157.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

