ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $31.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.71.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.40 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.18.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.40 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 23.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 51,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $1,132,323.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,316.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 51,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $1,132,323.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,316.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,025 shares in the company, valued at $312,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,985 shares of company stock worth $1,821,267. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

